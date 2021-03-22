Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.43. Priority Technology shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 23 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $89,500.00. Insiders sold 85,310 shares of company stock worth $634,928 in the last three months. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 37.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

