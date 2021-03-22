Prism Advisors Inc. Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.3% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

