Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,024 shares of company stock worth $17,832,987. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $47.13 on Friday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 428.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

