Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,501,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 486,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

