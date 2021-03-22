Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 10,593 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 184.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TME opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.04.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

