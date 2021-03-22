Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $69,000 Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 593,270 shares during the period. Caxton Corp raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 151,501 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $494.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

