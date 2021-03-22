Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.08.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 38,010 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,614,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

