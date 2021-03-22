Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

TARA opened at $17.20 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $67.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.