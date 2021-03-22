Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $91.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

