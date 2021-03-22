Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRYMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Prysmian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Prysmian in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

