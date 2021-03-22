Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 141,229 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 654.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,229 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,178,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $49.00 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

