Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 911 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.27.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $512.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.00 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $536.60 and a 200 day moving average of $514.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

