Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 9,050 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Motco bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $57.26.

