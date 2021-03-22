Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,901 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $76.22 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.66.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

