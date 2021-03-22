Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,061 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.