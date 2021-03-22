Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $148,000 Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Community Health Systems by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CYH opened at $11.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

