Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

