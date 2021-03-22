Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Discovery were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 35,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $77.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

