Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,044 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

