Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 321 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,537,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 119.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

SMP stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $981.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

