Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. Truist increased their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

