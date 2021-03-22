Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $181.56 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,601,348. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.74.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

