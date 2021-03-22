Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 14,654 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

