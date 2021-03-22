Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 18,197 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 874,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $79.25 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

