Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 21,545 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

