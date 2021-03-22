Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,660 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,455 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after buying an additional 112,197 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $207.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day moving average is $186.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

