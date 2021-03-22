Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.39 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.