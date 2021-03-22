Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) vs. Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Head to Head Review

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

0.1% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Battle North Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $13.56 billion 3.56 $5.78 billion N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 1 3 0 2.40 Battle North Gold 1 0 3 0 2.50

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.72%. Battle North Gold has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential upside of 62.68%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats Battle North Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.