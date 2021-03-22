Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $72.30 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

