Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,220 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 227.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 217,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 151,158 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,330.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 138,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 128,689 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 635,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.09 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

