Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 25.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $267,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $233.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

