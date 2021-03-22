PUBLISH Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,221.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $5,221.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00633569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023404 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.