Pundi X Price Reaches $0.0069 (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Pundi X token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 100.6% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $631.74 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.24 or 0.00634999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023334 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.