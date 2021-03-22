Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report sales of $165.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.20 million and the highest is $169.65 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $122.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $855.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.28 million to $870.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $1,315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

