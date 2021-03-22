Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for JetBlue Airways Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.80). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of JBLU opened at $21.00 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,795,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $55,309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

