Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issued By Piper Sandler

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $63.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

