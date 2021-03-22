Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Organogenesis in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $18.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Organogenesis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

