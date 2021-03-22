Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $28.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $33.85 EPS.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

VRTS opened at $256.33 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.