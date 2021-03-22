Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lennar in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

LEN opened at $95.12 on Monday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

