QASH (QASH) Reaches Market Cap of $30.90 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. QASH has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and $318,261.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QASH Token Profile

QASH is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com.

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

