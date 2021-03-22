Qitmeer Price Tops $0.0213 on Top Exchanges (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $559,339.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00472314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00140323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00819043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00075555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 166,710,610 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io.

Qitmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.