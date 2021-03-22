Qtum Trading Up 22.2% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $6.89 or 0.00011899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $676.30 million and approximately $475.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,255,208 coins and its circulating supply is 98,221,405 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

