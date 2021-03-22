Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NX stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 25,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $578,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

