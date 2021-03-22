Quark (QRK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $498.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Quark has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $498.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

