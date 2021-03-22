Quartix (LON:QTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $520.00

Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.77), with a volume of 42799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £248.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 462.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 388.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Quartix’s previous dividend of $3.37. This represents a yield of 3.72%. Quartix’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Quartix Company Profile (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

