Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

