Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Grows Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 156.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,107 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust makes up about 4.0% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of QTS Realty Trust worth $32,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,972,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,435,000 after buying an additional 190,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on QTS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.72.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,871. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.