Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 11,815 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

BAR opened at $17.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.