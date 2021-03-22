Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 117,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.