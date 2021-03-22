Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $82.94 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

